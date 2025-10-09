Russia's Putin spotlights bright prospects for nuclear, hydropower co-op with Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 9. Russia continues to supply significant volumes of oil and petroleum products to Tajikistan, almost completely covering the needs of the republic's economy, President Vladimir Putin said at a briefing following talks with Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe, Trend reports.

According to him, energy supplies are provided on a preferential basis, without charging export customs duties. “This issue was raised at the time by the President of Tajikistan. We have fulfilled this, as agreed,” Vladimir Putin stressed.

Russia is also helping Tajikistan to develop hydropower. The Sangtuda hydroelectric power plant, built with the participation of Russian companies, provides about 12 percent of the electricity consumed in the republic. Russian specialists are ready to assist in the operation and modernization of existing hydropower facilities, offering advanced technologies that meet modern safety standards and environmental requirements.

In addition, Moscow and Dushanbe see prospects for cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy.

“Rosatom State Corporation is open to cooperation and has unique expertise that is unmatched anywhere in the world. This includes the construction of small modular reactors. Russia and Tajikistan are implementing major joint projects in industrial cooperation,” the head of state added.