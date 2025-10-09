Azerbaijan rolls out red carpet for Baku Fintech Forum 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9.​ The Baku Fintech Forum 2025 event has started, Trend reports.

The event is organized by the Azerbaijan Fintech Association Public Union (AzFina) and is held in partnership with the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Banks Association.

Participants hailing from a diverse array of global locales have been extended invitations to the forum.



Delegates from global financial entities, fintech disruptors, traditional banking institutions, and various fiscal organizations are engaging in the event.



The event will showcase discourses by both regional and global thought leaders on the cutting-edge advancements operationalized within the fintech domain over the past few years, and participants will share their forecasts for the fintech sector and exchange views on its impact on the financial sector.

Panel discussions will be held on various topics such as open banking, digital payments, artificial intelligence, combating fraud, and cybersecurity, as well as partnership signings.

