Azerbaijan announces date for launch of its premier regional data centers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9.​ Construction of two new data centers has begun in Azerbaijan's Hajigabul and Absheron districts this year, and the construction activities are planned to be finalized by 2027, Director of the Commercial Department of AzInTelecom Farrukh Farajullayev said at the Baku Fintech Forum 2025 event, Trend reports.

He asserts that the centers will represent the most substantial entities not just within Azerbaijan but across the broader regional landscape.



The cutting-edge data centers are leveraging sustainable technologies and utilizing decarbonized substrates. The primary and secondary data hubs will leverage cutting-edge technologies to optimize carbon footprint mitigation. These infrastructures will incorporate optimized energy utilization, hydric resource management, waste repurposing mechanisms, and passive thermal regulation systems to maintain ecological equilibrium.

AzInTelecom LLC is a government-affiliated Azerbaijani enterprise, founded in 2015, that specializes in the development and provision of various digital services, including cloud infrastructure (AzInCloud), centralized information systems, information security services, and international voice traffic. Azerbaijan's major cloud provider and executor of the Government Cloud project operates under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and, more recently, the Azerbaijan Transportation and Communication Holding (AZCON).

