Trump hails landmark Israel-Hamas agreement as 'historic and unprecedented'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan brokered with American mediation, marking what he described as "a great day for the Arab and Muslim world, Israel, all surrounding nations, and the United States", Trend reports.

"I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first phase of our Peace Plan," Trump said in a statement. "This means that all of the hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their troops to an agreed-upon line as the first steps toward a strong, durable, and everlasting peace".

According to the president, the agreement represents a significant step toward ending hostilities and lays the foundation for long-term stability in the region. Trump underscored that "all parties will be treated fairly" under the terms of the deal.

He expressed gratitude to mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye for their efforts in helping facilitate the accord, calling the outcome "a historic and unprecedented event".