Azerbaijan tallies its registered missing persons since First Karabakh War

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9.​ The Azerbaijan State Commission on Prisoners of War, Missing Persons, and Hostages has registered 3,990 people as missing persons, the commission chairman, Ali Naghiyev, said at the international conference on "Joining efforts and expanding cooperation to resolve the problem of missing persons," Trend reports.

The official noted that 3,984 of them went missing in the 1990s, that is, during the First Karabakh War, and six people went missing during the 44-day Second Karabakh War that took place in 2020.

"Out of 3,990 people, 3,211 are servicemen and 779 are civilians. Of the civilians, 71 are minors, 284 are women, and 316 are elderly," he explained.

An international conference on "Joining efforts and expanding cooperation to resolve the problem of missing persons" is being held in Baku within the framework of the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons, organized by the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Missing Persons, and Hostages of Azerbaijan.

