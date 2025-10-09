Azerbaijan highlights worldwide cyberthreats to key infrastructures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9.​ We have identified a number of global cyber threat actors targeting critical information infrastructures and have timely prevented their cyber intrusion attempts this year, Chief of the Azerbaijan State Security Service, Colonel General Ali Naghiyev said in his address to the participants of the CIDC 2025—Critical Infrastructure Defence Challenge cybersecurity festival in the scientific and methodological journal "Information Security," Trend reports.

According to him, the priorities of the National Cybersecurity Center of the State Security Service included strengthening international cooperation to prevent activities targeting Azerbaijan's national interests in global cyberspace over the past period.

The official noted that within the framework of various cooperation platforms, mutual cooperation relations have been formed with the responsible bodies for cybersecurity of more than 160 countries, as well as global technology companies and organizations:

"This year, the State Security Service has formed a software platform for the registry of critical information infrastructure facilities, identified officials and responsible persons for the security of critical information infrastructure, and also created secure communication channels with these persons.

Besides, a joint commission consisting of employees of the State Security Service and the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security has been formed to verify the status of compliance with general and specific requirements for the security of critical information infrastructures.

This year, a number of individuals accused of unauthorized access to legally protected information by carrying out a cyberattack against a critical information infrastructure facility, as well as organizing the illegal circulation of software, have been charged with crimes under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code and brought to justice," he articulated.

Naghiyev emphasized that the realities of such growing cyber threats, especially modern challenges in the field of security of critical information infrastructures, require the constant study of international experience, the application of advanced industry standards, the expansion of information exchange, and especially the strengthening of national human resources potential.

"The National Cybersecurity Center has created the MISP (Malware Information Sharing Platform), which ensures the collection, analysis, and sharing of all types of cyber threat information among interested parties; allows for cooperation with local and global organizations; coordinates this information; and strengthens collective cyber defense.

The MISP platform, established in 2023, allows for the exchange of indicators such as malicious IP addresses and domain names, malicious files and their identification values, etc. between the subjects of the country's critical information infrastructure. This platform has also become an important tool for effective cooperation with partner foreign special services in the joint fight against cyber threats," Naghiyev added.

