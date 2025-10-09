Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan continues to make significant efforts to draw int'l community’s attention to missing persons issue - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 9 October 2025 11:47 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. The Azerbaijani state continues to make significant efforts to draw the international community’s attention to the issue of missing persons, said President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the international conference on "Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issue of missing persons", Trend reports.

"For the third time, our country is hosting an international event dedicated to this topic. Since 2002, Azerbaijan has initiated resolutions at the UN General Assembly on missing persons, encouraging states and international organizations to take necessary measures in this regard. In my view, the United Nations should further intensify its efforts in this area," said President Ilham Aliyev.

