Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 9

Economy Materials 9 October 2025 09:27 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 9, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 46 currencies dropped compared to October 8.

The official rate for $1 is 577,518 rials, while one euro is valued at 670,299 rials. On October 8, the euro was priced at 679,974 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 9

Rial on October 8

1 US dollar

USD

577,518

582,467

1 British pound

GBP

773,316

782,915

1 Swiss franc

CHF

720,086

730,801

1 Swedish króna

SEK

61,142

62,013

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

57,817

58,478

1 Danish krone

DKK

89,762

91,073

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,504

6,564

1 UAE Dirham

AED

157,255

158,602

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,885,554

1,901,567

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

204,773

206,400

100 Japanese yen

JPY

378,124

385,322

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,210

74,844

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,500,189

1,513,929

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

413,863

417,529

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

333,649

338,143

1 South African rand

ZAR

33,640

33,838

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,844

13,965

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,086

7,098

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

158,659

160,018

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,075

44,437

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

380,086

383,626

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

154,005

155,325

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,535,952

1,549,114

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

445,493

450,757

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

474,184

478,415

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,088

19,256

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

275

277

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

406,292

410,027

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

106,316

107,467

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

81,110

81,810

100 Thai baht

THB

1,776,510

1,793,076

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

136,991

138,195

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

405,431

412,154

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

814,553

821,533

1 euro

EUR

670,299

679,974

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

106,881

107,596

1 Georgian lari

GEL

213,091

214,729

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,780

35,106

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,677

8,720

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

169,954

171,315

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

339,708

342,628

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

995,377

1,002,331

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

62,068

62,739

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

165,086

166,103

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,062

3,116

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 841,857 rials and $1 costs 725,330 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 817,337 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 704,204 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.13-1.16 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.31-1.34 million rials.

