Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 9, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 46 currencies dropped compared to October 8.

The official rate for $1 is 577,518 rials, while one euro is valued at 670,299 rials. On October 8, the euro was priced at 679,974 rials.

Currency Rial on October 9 Rial on October 8 1 US dollar USD 577,518 582,467 1 British pound GBP 773,316 782,915 1 Swiss franc CHF 720,086 730,801 1 Swedish króna SEK 61,142 62,013 1 Norwegian krone NOK 57,817 58,478 1 Danish krone DKK 89,762 91,073 1 Indian rupee INR 6,504 6,564 1 UAE Dirham AED 157,255 158,602 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,885,554 1,901,567 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 204,773 206,400 100 Japanese yen JPY 378,124 385,322 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,210 74,844 1 Omani rial OMR 1,500,189 1,513,929 1 Canadian dollar CAD 413,863 417,529 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 333,649 338,143 1 South African rand ZAR 33,640 33,838 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,844 13,965 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,086 7,098 1 Qatari riyal QAR 158,659 160,018 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,075 44,437 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 380,086 383,626 1 Saudi riyal SAR 154,005 155,325 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,535,952 1,549,114 1 Singapore dollar SGD 445,493 450,757 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 474,184 478,415 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,088 19,256 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 275 277 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 406,292 410,027 1 Libyan dinar LYD 106,316 107,467 1 Chinese yuan CNY 81,110 81,810 100 Thai baht THB 1,776,510 1,793,076 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 136,991 138,195 1,000 South Korean won KRW 405,431 412,154 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 814,553 821,533 1 euro EUR 670,299 679,974 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 106,881 107,596 1 Georgian lari GEL 213,091 214,729 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,780 35,106 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,677 8,720 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 169,954 171,315 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 339,708 342,628 100 Philippine pesos PHP 995,377 1,002,331 1 Tajik somoni TJS 62,068 62,739 1 Turkmen manat TMT 165,086 166,103 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,062 3,116

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 841,857 rials and $1 costs 725,330 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 817,337 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 704,204 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.13-1.16 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.31-1.34 million rials.

