Kyrgyzstan and EU discuss sanctions, trade, and green economy co-op

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 9. First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiyev held an online meeting with David O'Sullivan, the European Union's Special Envoy for Sanctions, and discussed bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, and the green economy, Trend reports via the government.

During the talks, both sides emphasized their commitment to strengthening partnership and deepening political dialogue. Special attention was given to the issue of sanctions, with Amangeldiyev highlighting the importance of maintaining economic stability and continuing progressive cooperation with the EU while fully adhering to international obligations.

The conclave culminated in a consensus to perpetuate transparent and synergistic discourse, with both parties also strategizing reciprocal engagements in the imminent timeframe.

The European Union and the Kyrgyz Republic have established a synergistic partnership since the latter's sovereignty was attained in 1991, fostering enhanced collaboration and multifaceted exchanges. A Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) has been operational since 1999. On 25 June 2024, the European Union and the Kyrgyz Republic executed an Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA), designed to fortify and amplify bilateral collaboration across various sectors.

