Turkmenistan sets three-year plan to boost digital innovation and competitiveness

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 9. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has approved the Concept for the Development of the Digital Economy in Turkmenistan for 2026–2028, which outlines a roadmap for accelerating the country’s digital transformation and enhancing its global competitiveness, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Mammetkhan Chakyev presented the draft concept during a Cabinet meeting, reporting on progress in the development of the national digital economy.

The new strategy envisions large-scale modernization across all sectors through the introduction of advanced technologies and digital systems. It focuses on strengthening digital infrastructure, expanding the e-government framework, supporting innovation, and integrating international best practices.

Particular emphasis is placed on developing digital education, healthcare, science, and financial technologies, as well as fostering international cooperation and investment in modern communications.

To note, the evolution of the digital economy in the country hinges on the optimization of national electronic communication infrastructures, amplifying the bandwidth of Internet traffic domestically to fulfill the burgeoning demand for digital services among the populace. Specialized focus is directed towards creating a digital governance framework, underpinned by the legislative foundation provided by the Turkmenistan Law "On Electronic Government," enacted in 2022.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel