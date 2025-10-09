Azerbaijani oil pricing elevates

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, grew by $0.21, or 0.3 percent, on October 8 from the previous level to $70.08 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude went up by $0.2, or 0.3 percent, to $68.44 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude increased by $1.25, or 2.3 percent, to $55.72 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea fell by $1.245, or 1.8 percent, to $68.33 per barrel

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

