Turkmenistan launches major transport project linking its Turkmenbashi with Kazakhstan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 9. Turkmenistan is set to begin construction of the Turkmenbashi-Garabogaz-Kazakhstan border highway, a strategic project designed to enhance regional connectivity and strengthen the country’s transport and logistics potential in the Caspian region, Trend reports via the nation's Cabinet of Ministers.

The announcement was made during a Cabinet meeting on October 8, where Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Baimyrat Annamammedov reported on preparations for the groundbreaking of key infrastructure projects. The new highway will serve as a vital link between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, further integrating the nation into regional and international transport corridors.

In addition to this project, the opening of the Garabogaz Bay bridge is scheduled for early November, significantly improving transport accessibility in western Turkmenistan. The government also plans to lay the foundation stone for a urea production complex in the Turkmenbashi district with an annual capacity of 1.15 million tons, as well as open a new water treatment facility in the Esenguly district, capable of supplying 20,000 cubic meters of drinking water daily.

A major event highlighting Turkmenistan’s industrial development—the international forum “Development of the Construction, Industrial, Chemical, and Energy Industries of Turkmenistan”—will take place in the Awaza National Tourist Zone on November 3-4.

