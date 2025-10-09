Kazakhstan supports Gaza ceasefire and hostage release agreement

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 9. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has expressed support for the recently reached agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages, achieved through indirect negotiations in Egypt, Ruslan Zheldibay, Press Secretary to the President of Kazakhstan, said, Trend reports.

"The head of state highlighted the effectiveness of mediation efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye, as well as the special contribution of the United States, led by President Donald Trump, to the negotiation process aimed at achieving lasting peace in the Middle East," the statement reads.

The ceasefire and planned release of hostages mark a significant step in reducing tensions in Gaza and represent a broader effort by international partners to foster a sustainable peace process in the Middle East.