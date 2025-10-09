Azerbaijan spots new hopes from Washington accord and meetings with Armenian authorities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9.​ The trilateral statement signed in Washington in August 2025, as well as the first meeting and subsequent contacts between the relevant state commissions of Azerbaijan and Armenia in February, as well as certain exchanges of information, create new hopes in this area, the Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Commission on Prisoners of War, Missing Persons, and Hostages Ali Naghiyev said at the international conference on "Joining efforts and expanding cooperation to resolve the problem of missing persons," Trend reports.

"We believe that our purposeful contacts with the relevant Armenian state commission will continue successfully and will make a positive contribution to determining the fate of missing persons on both sides.

Besides, during 2025, the Azerbaijani state commission paid special attention to studying international experience and identifying opportunities for cooperation with foreign partners. In this regard, the visit of the delegation of the International Commission on Missing Persons, led by its director general, Kathryne Bomberger, to our country in March 2025, can be shown as an example. Very useful discussions were held with the International Commission within the framework of the contacts," he reminded.

Naghiyev pointed out that as a result of the above discussions, it was announced that the electronic database prepared by the international commission would be provided to Azerbaijan free of charge; support would be provided to the country in solving the problem of missing persons, especially in the search for graves of missing persons, excavation, exhumation, and identification, as well as training for specialist staff of relevant institutions, and the application of new technologies and methodologies; and cooperation would be continued, and thus, a Work Plan for 2025 was presented.

An international conference on "Joining efforts and expanding cooperation to resolve the problem of missing persons" is being held in Baku within the framework of the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons, organized by the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Missing Persons, and Hostages of Azerbaijan.

