Fifth refinery of Iran's South Pars Gas Complex boosts production in 6M2025
Iran’s South Pars Gas Company’s fifth processing plant produced nearly 9 billion cubic meters of gas in the first half of 2025, along with over 10 million barrels of gas condensate and significant volumes of ethane, propane, butane, and sulfur.
