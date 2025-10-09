Iran recaps gas output at South Pars сompany's sixth refinery

Iran’s South Pars Gas Company produced about 7.35 billion cubic meters of gas at its sixth refinery in the first half of the current Iranian year. The facility also yielded 112,000 tons of ethane, 173,000 tons of propane, and 138,000 tons of butane. In the same period, 6.56 million barrels of gas condensate and 8.38 billion cubic meters of sour gas were processed.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register