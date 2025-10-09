President of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Tajikistan for Central Asia-Russia Summit

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 9. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov arrived in the Republic of Tajikistan for a working visit at the invitation of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz president.

Upon landing at Dushanbe International Airport, President Zhaparov was welcomed with a red carpet, a guard of honor, and the display of CIS member states’ flags. He was greeted by Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda and other senior officials.

During the visit, the President is scheduled to participate in the second Central Asia-Russia Summit, as well as a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States. Several joint documents are expected to be considered and adopted to further strengthen practical cooperation within the CIS and the Central Asia-Russia framework.