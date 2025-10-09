Turkmenistan and Malaysia discuss oil and gas co-op with Petronas at center

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 9. Turkmenistan and Malaysia discussed expanding cooperation in the oil and gas sector, with Turkmenistan’s long-standing partnership with Malaysian company Petronas taking center stage, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Akhmed Gurbanov met with a Malaysian delegation led by Senior Political Secretary to the Prime Minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ashgabat. The talks also covered broader political, trade, economic, and cultural cooperation, with investment identified as a key priority.

The parties highlighted the success of the International Forum on Attracting Foreign Investment in Turkmenistan, held in Kuala Lumpur, and discussed ways to strengthen cultural and humanitarian ties, particularly in education and tourism.

Petronas, officially known as Petroliam Nasional Berhad, serves as Malaysia's national oil and gas entity, operating as a fully integrated multinational corporation. It engages comprehensively across the oil and gas value chain, encompassing upstream exploration and production, as well as downstream activities including petrochemicals, refining, and marketing. Completely under the aegis of the Malaysian government, Petronas boasts an extensive global footprint and is tasked with the stewardship and advancement of the country's hydrocarbon assets, aiming for the attainment of net zero carbon emissions by the year 2050.

