Uzbekistan and Kuwait’s CGC forge ahead on PPP and infrastructure co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 9. lhomjon Umrzakov, Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, held a meeting with Raad Qutbildin Al Abdullah, Head of the Investment Committee, and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kuwaiti company Combined Group Contracting Company (CGC) to discuss opportunities for cooperation in public-private partnership (PPP) projects and major infrastructure initiatives in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The meeting was also attended by Ramy Samir, CGC Manager, and Abdukodir Yakubov, Deputy Director of the Public-Private Partnership Development Department of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, along with other senior officials.

During the dialogue, the parties discussed the opportunities created for PPP projects in Uzbekistan, key infrastructure initiatives carried out in recent years—including projects in the energy sector and road development—and explored ways to expand international cooperation in PPPs. Special attention was given to strengthening mutual economic relations and implementing joint projects with GCC countries, as well as leveraging CGC’s international experience for large-scale infrastructure projects in Uzbekistan.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to develop cooperation, jointly consider promising PPP initiatives, and continue practical engagement.

Combined Group Contracting Company (CGC) is one of the largest infrastructure and industrial construction companies in Kuwait, established in 1965. The company is a publicly traded joint-stock company listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange. CGC operates in the fields of construction, road and transport infrastructure, oil and gas pipelines, as well as the construction of energy and industrial facilities. The company has successfully implemented numerous projects in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)