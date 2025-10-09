FinTech breaks into global top 3 VC hotspots with Türkiye and Azerbaijan - Startup Wise Guys

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9.​ FinTech, or financial technology, is one of the top three venture capital (VC) investment priorities worldwide, including in Türkiye and Azerbaijan, Günce Önür, General Partner at the European Startup Wise Guys venture fund, said at the Baku Fintech Forum 2025, Trend reports.

“We invest in early-stage startups, and FinTech is one of our main focus areas. It is even a pleasure to see the Azerbaijani startup ePoint, one of our investment projects, participating as a partner in this event,” Önür noted.

He explained that FinTech is not limited to a single sector, encompassing over 20 subfields that touch many aspects of daily life.

“When we look at FinTech globally, it ranks among the top three venture capital investment areas, not only for Türkiye or Azerbaijan but worldwide,” he added.

Günce Önür also stressed that FinTech is more than an investment area; it influences the entire ecosystem it touches.

“Because it is directly linked to money and finance, regulation is inevitable, and rules are stricter due to the inherent risks. For startups aiming to establish new FinTech companies, these rules, permits, and licenses can be challenging. However, once these barriers are overcome, they provide a protective framework because trust and credibility are essential in FinTech,” Önür explained.

When evaluating FinTech startups, the fund first looks at the quality of the team.

“Strong, knowledgeable, and experienced teams are our most important criterion. Next, we assess whether the startup is working with the right partners and building ecosystem connections, even if the product has not yet been launched. We check if they have conducted proper research and analysis, and whether they understand competition and regulatory requirements. These factors are very important for us,” he said.

Önür concluded that for venture capital investors, FinTech is a highly strategic sector, and the fund actively invests in it.

“There is even a saying in the world: every startup will eventually become a FinTech startup. FinTech is attractive not only for companies operating directly in financial technology but also for startups in other sectors. The biggest venture capital funds in the world invest in FinTech. Yes, there are certain challenges, but these exist to protect the sector. Therefore, it is more important for entrepreneurs to understand the reasons behind the regulatory environment and learn how to navigate it, which is one of the most valuable skills,” he said.

