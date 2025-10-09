Uzbekistan, Tajikistan review trade, transport, and strategic partnership

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 9. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to discuss ways to further expand and strengthen Uzbek-Tajik relations, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek President's office.

The leaders expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamics of bilateral cooperation, noting growth in trade turnover, cargo transportation, and the frequency of air connections between the two countries.

Special attention was given to coordinated measures to boost mutual trade and promote joint projects in industry, energy, agriculture, and other priority sectors.

Both presidents emphasized the importance of continuing active cultural and humanitarian exchanges, as well as fostering productive interregional contacts.

The meeting also included a thorough exchange of views on key international and regional issues, including preparations for the upcoming Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State scheduled to take place in Tashkent in November 2025.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan has ascended as a pivotal regional collaborator for Uzbekistan, positioning itself within the upper echelons of the nation’s trade alliances, specifically among the top 20 trade partners. In 2024, the bilateral trade turnover escalated to $702.7 million, indicative of a substantial uptick and underscoring the burgeoning dynamics of economic synergy and transnational collaboration between the two sovereign entities.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel