Kazakhstan's ambassador presents letters of credence to Iraqi president

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 9. Talgat Shaldanbay, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, presented his letters of credence to Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, accrediting him as Kazakhstan’s non-resident Ambassador to Iraq, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

During a post-ceremony meeting, the sides discussed ways to strengthen Kazakh-Iraqi relations. Ambassador Shaldanbay conveyed greetings and best wishes from Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation.

President Rashid expressed confidence in further developing friendly ties between the two countries and wished the ambassador success in his diplomatic work.

Ahead of the credentialing ceremony, Ambassador Shaldanbay met with Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, where they discussed practical steps to expand cooperation and highlighted the importance of political dialogue as well as trade, economic, and humanitarian collaboration.

