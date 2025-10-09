Russian investments in Kazakhstan soar by one third, President Tokayev says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 9.​ The volume of bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Russia reached $28 billion in 2024, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the “Central Asia–Russia” summit in Dushanbe, Trend reports.

He noted that trade with Russia accounts for one-third of the total turnover of Central Asian countries. According to Tokayev, overall trade between the region and Russia grew by 20 percent, exceeding $50 billion.

“At our first summit, we agreed to begin forming a new model of economic cooperation. The Joint Action Plan adopted today includes more than fifty measures. This is a highly important document, and we must make every effort to ensure its timely implementation,” Tokayev emphasized.

The president added that Russia remains one of Kazakhstan’s largest investors, having invested more than $26 billion in the country’s economy. The inflow of Russian investment alone increased by 33 percent last year, surpassing $4 billion.

Tokayev also noted that active industrial cooperation has led to the implementation of 114 joint projects with a total investment volume of more than $21 billion, while another 33 projects worth over $4.5 billion are currently under development.

“Developing trade and industrial cooperation is our top priority. It is vital to strengthen mutual production chains and establish new growth points within industry,” the Kazakh leader stressed.

