Turkmenistan sees prospects for joint use of renewables with Russia - Berdimuhamedov

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 9. Turkmenistan sees broad opportunities for deepening energy and innovation cooperation with Russia, the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, said at the Central Asia-Russia summit in Dushanbe, Trend reports.

“We emphasize the importance of energy partnership. Here, we pay special attention to the electric power industry. We propose to consider issues of aligning interests in the supply of electricity in our countries, as well as expanding into neighboring countries and regions, primarily in the southern direction,” Berdimuhamedov noted.

The head of state also emphasized the potential for joint use of renewable energy sources and the importance of exchanging experience, new competencies, and scientific and technical achievements.

"We advocate accelerating and specifying partnerships in the field of innovation. For Turkmenistan, innovation acceleration is currently one of the key drivers of national economic and social development. We are ready for practical cooperation and to attract the innovative potential of our partners to the industrial sector, agriculture, urban development, and the creation of “smart cities,” the president added.

Berdimuhamedov emphasized that the development of such areas of cooperation will strengthen the internal development of the countries in the region and increase their competitiveness in the international arena.