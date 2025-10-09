Tajikistan’s President calls to fast-track industrial park deal with Russia

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 9. Our dialogue in an atmosphere of mutual understanding once again confirms the high level of relations between Tajikistan and Russia, the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, said at a briefing following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trend reports.

“In this context, we have advocated the continuation of political dialogue at various levels,” he said.

The President Rahmon also noted the steady growth in mutual trade and emphasized the mutual interest of the parties in developing economic cooperation: "We noted the steady growth in mutual trade and confirmed our mutual interest in strengthening trade and economic ties and diversifying trade turnover. We discussed issues related to attracting investment, creating joint ventures, and implementing joint projects in priority sectors of the economy. These are, first and foremost, various areas of industry, especially mining, light, food, and processing industries, as well as non-ferrous metallurgy."

Rahmon added that the countries see prospects for investment cooperation in energy, transport, and agriculture, and also attach great importance to the digital economy and artificial intelligence: "Along with this, we attach particular importance to the development of cooperation in the field of the digital economy and artificial intelligence. We have agreed to intensify contacts between the business communities of the two countries and create favorable conditions for investment."

The President emphasized the relevance of implementing joint infrastructure projects: “In light of our latest agreements, we noted the need for the speedy implementation of the Agreement on the creation of an Industrial Park in Tajikistan and stressed the importance of further developing interregional cooperation.”