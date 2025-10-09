Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Uzbekistan Materials 9 October 2025 14:50 (UTC +04:00)
President Mirziyoyev arrives in Dushanbe for high-level summits
Photo: Uzbek president's office

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 9. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Dushanbe on October 9 for a working visit to the Republic of Tajikistan, Trend reports.

At Dushanbe International Airport, President Mirziyoyev was welcomed by Tajikistan’s Prime Minister Kohir Rasulzoda and other senior officials.

According to the visit program, the Uzbek leader will take part in the second "Central Asia-Russia" summit, as well as in the regular meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

