South Pars Gas Complex 2nd refinery boosts Iran’s gas output in 6M2025
Iran’s South Pars Gas Company’s 2nd processing plant handled over 10 billion cubic meters of gas in the first half of 2025, producing roughly 10 million barrels of condensate and 60,000 tons of sulfur.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy