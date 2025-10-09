Russian President on AZAL plane crash: Our duty is to provide an objective assessment

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 9. President of Russia Vladimir Putin highlighted the importance of conducting an objective assessment of the AZAL plane crash, Trend reports.

He made the remarks during a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Dushanbe.

“It is our duty to objectively evaluate everything that happened and determine the true causes. However, this process requires time. To reach a definitive conclusion, it will likely take a little more time,” the Russian President said.

On December 25, 2024, an Embraer 190-100 IGW passenger aircraft, registered in the state register under number 4K-AZ65 and owned by Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL), crashed in the Republic of Kazakhstan near Aktau Airport while performing regular flight J2-8243 from Baku (Republic of Azerbaijan) to Grozny (Russian Federation). Two crew members (the captain and co-pilot), the senior flight attendant, and 35 passengers were lost in the crash.

The preliminary report published by the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan confirms the following facts:

1. The Embraer 190-100 IGW passenger aircraft, registered under the number 4K-AZ65 and owned by Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL), operating a regular flight J2-8243 from Baku, Republic of Azerbaijan to Grozny, Russian Federation, has been in a fully operational condition since the start of the flight on the route to Grozny. in good condition for flights. These data on the airworthiness of the aircraft, including the operation of its control systems, were confirmed using FDR data;

2. Both engines of the aircraft were operating without technical problems until the moment of the accident. This information is also confirmed by FDR data;

3. During the flight in the airspace of the Russian Federation, including over Grozny Airport, the aircraft lost GPS signals;

4. Due to adverse weather conditions over Grozny, the aircraft was unable to make a second approach for landing, after which the captain decided to return to Baku. After this decision was made over Grozny, two external sounds were recorded on the CVR at 24-second intervals;

5. A comparison of CVR and FDR data showed that 4 seconds after the first external sound, the third hydraulic system failed, 6 seconds later the first hydraulic system failed, and 21 seconds later the second hydraulic system failed;

6. Numerous blunt and penetrating damages to the fuselage were found and recorded in photographs and video recordings. This damage was found in the rear of the fuselage, the vast majority of which was on the vertical and horizontal stabilizers, as well as the left wing and left engine.

7. Information was provided that the damage found in the aircraft fuselage was caused by external objects. The preliminary report does not contain any information indicating that the aircraft collided with birds.

8. Foreign objects not belonging to the aircraft, found in the blind damage to the fuselage, were removed; their photographs are presented to the public in the preliminary report. To accurately determine the origin of the foreign objects found, additional examinations are planned in the future.

9. At 05:13:32, the aircraft's main control systems failed; at 05:21:42, the liaison officer reported to Grozny that Operation Carpet was underway.

10. No information indicating an oxygen cylinder explosion has been provided.

Under the requirements of the ICAO Chicago Convention, a final report on the causes of the crash must be prepared within one year of the incident, following the preliminary report.