Uzbekistan, China discuss new initiatives to boost investment cooperation

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 9. Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, Ilzat Kasimov, held a meeting with Mr. Liu Yu, Chairman of the Association of Chinese Entrepreneurs in Uzbekistan, to discuss key investment and industrial cooperation initiatives, Trend reports.

The association unites over 100 Chinese companies successfully operating in Uzbekistan across sectors including construction, engineering, agriculture, energy, and telecommunications.

During the talks, both sides discussed initiatives aimed at deepening industrial cooperation and investment. Key proposals included the establishment of a Comprehensive Support Center for Uzbek–Chinese Joint Ventures, the creation of an Investment Promotion Center for Uzbekistan’s Industrial Parks, the organization of investment roadshows in China, and the formation of an Uzbek–Chinese Investment Alliance.

The execution of these strategic initiatives is anticipated to catalyze novel pathways for foreign direct investment, enhance the transference of cutting-edge technologies, and fortify industrial synergies between the two nations.

Bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and China continues to expand rapidly. In the previous fiscal year, trade exceeded $14 billion, marking a 23 percent increase since the beginning of 2025. This robust growth underscores the strengthening economic ties and highlights China’s role as one of Uzbekistan’s most important and reliable partners.

