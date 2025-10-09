Kazakhstan sets sights on North-South Corridor with new joint investment plan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 9. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed launching a joint program for investment and infrastructure support for the eastern branch of the North-South international transport corridor, Trend reports.

The head of state made the remark at the Central Asia-Russia summit in Dushanbe

According to him, Kazakhstan is actively working to develop a modern, safe, and sustainable transport and logistics infrastructure in the region and the Eurasian space.

“By 2030, we plan to repair 11,000 kilometers and lay over 5,000 kilometers of new railways,” Tokayev said.

He stressed that concrete measures are being taken to increase the capacity of the Western Europe-Western China road corridor. By 2030, the section from Kyzylorda to the border with Russia will be converted to four lanes.

The president also stated that Kazakhstan, together with Russia and Turkmenistan, is developing the eastern branch of the North-South corridor, where significant growth in transport volumes has already been observed.

"We plan to double the capacity of this transport artery by 2027. At the end of last year, the cargo flow there amounted to almost 2.5 million tons. The launch of a joint program for investment and infrastructure support for the eastern branch of the North-South corridor would contribute to the full realization of the route's potential and the attraction of the necessary funds," he said.

Tokayev stated that international financial institutions, development banks, and investment funds could be involved in the initiative. He also suggested that the relevant Kazakh and Russian agencies discuss the project ahead of his visit to Russia on November 12.

In addition, Tokayev noted the promising prospects for projects to develop transport corridors through Afghanistan to the markets of South Asia.

For effective coordination, the president proposed the creation of a Council for the Development of the Eurasian Route within the North-South Corridor, which could be headed by the heads of the transport departments of the countries with the participation of experts and business representatives.