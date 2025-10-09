USACC to organize U.S. Digital Technologies Trade Mission to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. The United States–Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC), in partnership with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, will organize the U.S. Digital Technologies Trade Mission to Azerbaijan from November 17–21, 2025, in conjunction with the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC) in Baku, Trend reports via USACC.

Reportedly, this mission will connect leading U.S. digital and ICT companies with government and private sector leaders in Azerbaijan and the wider Caucasus and Central Asia region to explore business, investment, and partnership opportunities in the rapidly expanding digital economy.

The World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC) is a flagship event of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), convened every four years. The conference focuses on accelerating digital transformation, bridging the digital divide, and promoting universal connectivity.

In 2025, Azerbaijan will host the WTDC from November 17–28, bringing together over 1,000 global leaders from governments, the private sector, and academia. The event will provide a high-level platform for participants to shape global ICT and telecommunication development strategies.

In collaboration with Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and other government stakeholders, the USACC will highlight American companies and their innovative technologies at this landmark international event.