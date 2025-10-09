Estonia leads charge for global internet freedom at Tallinn Digital Summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna represented Estonia today at the high-level meeting of the Freedom Online Coalition (FOC), held as part of the Tallinn Digital Summit (TDS), Trend reports.

The meeting focused on the global decline of internet freedom and the joint actions member states can take to protect open and secure digital spaces. Estonia currently holds the presidency of the FOC.

In his opening remarks, Minister Tsahkna emphasized that global access to the internet and freedom of expression online are facing increasing challenges. He highlighted that many governments are restricting digital access, silencing independent voices, and using the internet as a tool to spread misinformation and state-controlled narratives.

“Authoritarian tendencies in the digital sphere are on the rise. We are witnessing cases where internet access is weaponized — where citizens’ connection to a free internet is deliberately cut off, and information space is flooded with manipulation and propaganda,” said Tsahkna.

The foreign minister also stressed the importance of identifying and holding accountable those responsible for cyber and hybrid attacks, including through sanctions or other diplomatic measures. “The principles of international law must apply in cyberspace as well, and all violations must face appropriate consequences,” he noted.

Minister Tsahkna further underlined the need for both public and private digital solution providers to act transparently and inclusively, ensuring they are trustworthy and respect privacy and security. “Estonia consistently stands for free and responsible digital governance,” he said.

The Freedom Online Coalition was established in 2011 to promote and defend internet freedom globally and to shape international policy decisions based on this principle. Estonia is one of the coalition’s 15 founding members. Today, the organization includes 42 countries committed to upholding human rights in the digital sphere.

In 2025, Estonia will continue its role as the FOC Chair, focusing on sharing its experience in building a digital state and helping to bridge the global digital divide. Estonia also remains a strong advocate for freedom of expression online and for ensuring wider and unrestricted access to the internet. As part of its chairmanship, Estonia has already organized more than 60 related events this year.