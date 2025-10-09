President Tokayev hints at Kazakhstan increasing Russian oil transit flow to China

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 9.​ President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about the significant potential for expanding energy cooperation between Russia and the Central Asian countries, Trend reports.

Speaking at the “Central Asia–Russia” summit in Dushanbe, Tokayev emphasized that through the emerging trilateral gas alliance between Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, the region is forming a new energy framework that will ensure reliable gas supplies for both households and industry.

“Thanks to the trilateral gas alliance of Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, a new energy framework is forming in the region, which will provide reliable gas supplies for citizens and industry,” Tokayev said.

The president also drew attention to the important role of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), which transported about 63 million tons of Kazakh oil in 2024. He expressed gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for supporting the resolution of energy cooperation issues.

“Additionally, the so-called eastern vector is gaining particular importance. Kazakhstan acts as a transit hub for Russian oil shipments to China, with an annual volume of up to 10 million tons. Deliveries in 2024 have already exceeded this figure,” Tokayev added.

He stressed that the growing dynamics of transit open opportunities for further expansion of supplies. He also reminded of the agreement signed in St. Petersburg on cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia in the gas sector, noting that this document will be an important step in strengthening the energy partnership.

