Uzbekistan, Serbia discuss expansion of trade and investment cooperation

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 9. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, held a meeting with Nenad Popović, Minister for International Economic Cooperation of Serbia, to discuss the current state and prospects for trade, economic, and investment cooperation between the two countries, Trend reports.

During the talks, special attention was given to expanding collaboration in areas such as industrial cooperation, pharmaceuticals, energy, agriculture, transport, and technology.

Earlier, in Belgrade, Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Serbia, Oybek Shakhavdinov, met with Nikola Stojanović, State Secretary of the Serbian Ministry of Domestic and Foreign Trade. The discussions focused on the launch of the Intergovernmental Commission and explored potential avenues for cooperation in the field of labor migration.

