Lithuania’s offshore wind auction hits snag with low bidding response

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. The National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC) announced that the second tender for the development of an offshore wind farm in Lithuania is considered unsuccessful, as only one participant applied before the deadline, Trend reports.

The application period for participation in the tender expired at midnight on Tuesday, and according to Article 22(10) of the Law on Renewable Energy, a tender is deemed invalid if fewer than two participants register.

Applications were initially accepted from June 9 to September 8 of this year. However, the tender procedures were temporarily suspended by a government decision and later resumed on October 6, with applications accepted until October 7 inclusive.

At a meeting held today, the tender committee proposed that NERC formally declare the tender as not having taken place. The final resolution confirming this will be adopted at the next NERC meeting.

NERC emphasized that the decision to announce a repeated tender lies with the Government, not with the Council itself.

The Council is responsible for organizing and managing the tender process, including preparing tender conditions, coordinating the committee’s work, and adopting the final decision on the winner.

The tender committee consists of two NERC representatives and one representative each from the Ministry of Energy, the Competition Council, the Lithuanian Energy Agency, Vilnius University, and Kaunas University of Technology.