Malta meeting maps out Azerbaijan’s leadership goals for Int'l Transport Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9.​ The priorities of Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in the International Transport Forum (ITF) were discussed during a meeting of the Road Transport Group of the European Conference of Ministers of Transport (ECMT) held in Malta, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

In his remarks, ITF Secretary-General Young Tae Kim highlighted the priorities set by Azerbaijan for its chairmanship, noting that expanding the ECMT’s geographical reach is among the key objectives. He added that the Road Transport Group meeting provides a platform for constructive dialogue, contributing to progress in digitalization, sustainable development, and the strengthening of interregional transport connections.

The meeting resulted in several important outcomes, including the planned expansion of ECMT’s digital system functionality, which will be launched on January 1, 2026. It also emphasized more effective integration between national authorities and carriers, as well as a short grace period for transitioning to the new system.

Additionally, a decision was made to include zero-emission vehicles in the ECMT quota system starting from 2027.

