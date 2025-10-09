Central Asian and Russian leaders agree on 2025-27 roadmap

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 9. On October 9, the second "Central Asia-Russia" Summit was held in Dushanbe under the chairmanship of Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon, Trend reports.

The summit brought together the leaders of Central Asian countries and Russia, including Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedow, and Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

During the summit, participants discussed key areas of regional cooperation, including the development of trade and economic ties, investment promotion, the expansion of humanitarian connections, and the strengthening of security across Central Asia. President Rahmon emphasized that the active participation of all heads of state reflects a strong commitment to deepening dialogue and strategic collaboration.

Leaders delivered speeches outlining their positions on pressing regional issues, after which the summit adopted a final Communiqué and a Joint Action Plan for 2025-2027.

President Rahmon thanked participants for their constructive engagement and highlighted the importance of the agreements reached in fostering solidarity and mutual understanding throughout the region.