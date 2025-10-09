Kazakhstan pushes to form regional council of nuclear energy competencies

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 9. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to establish a Regional Council of Competencies in the field of nuclear fuel cycle and radioactive waste management in the country, Trend reports.

The head of state made the announcement at the Central Asia-Russia summit in Dushanbe.

According to him, cooperation with Russia in the field of nuclear energy has gained significant momentum in recent years. The construction of the first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan with the participation of Rosatom opens a new page in the strategic partnership between the two countries.

“Cooperation in the nuclear industry will ensure the development of several related industries. This is critically important for us,” Tokayev stressed.

The president noted that the creation of a Regional Competence Council will strengthen the research base and the system for training qualified personnel. The first step has already been taken: a branch of the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI has been opened in Almaty.

Tokayev added that further work will be carried out with the involvement of research institutes in Kazakhstan and Russia, and that the potential for cooperation in the field of nuclear energy remains intact and is operational.