Uzbekistan proposes cluster hub to boost industrial cooperation with Russia

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 9. Uzbekistan sees strengthening industrial ties with Russia and building sustainable production chains as one of its priorities, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the Central Asia-Russia summit in Dushanbe, Trend reports.

According to him, Uzbekistan is actively expanding industrial cooperation with leading Russian companies. Among the strategic projects being implemented, he noted initiatives in the gas chemical industry and the creation of a modern copper enrichment hub.

“There is enormous potential for expanding cooperation in mechanical engineering, precision instrument making, chemical, electrical engineering, mining, and other industries on a cluster basis,” Mirziyoyev emphasized.

To stimulate innovative industrial cooperation between leading enterprises and the private sector, the president proposed the creation of a Central Asia-Russia Industrial Engineering Hub in Bukhara, which will serve as a platform for joint projects and the introduction of modern technologies.

“I am confident that this project can become a unique technological platform for the development, implementation, and replication of advanced engineering solutions,” he noted.