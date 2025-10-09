Tajik and Kyrgyz leaders discuss strengthening co-op through regional councils

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 9. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon met with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov in Dushanbe and discussed strengthening cooperation through regional councils, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Tajikistan.

The two leaders emphasized the importance of the Interstate Coordination Council and the Intergovernmental Council for the Realization of Trade and Economic Potential as effective mechanisms for advancing bilateral relations. Emomali Rahmon noted that, thanks to mutual understanding and joint efforts, all outstanding issues between the two countries had been resolved.

The presidents also highlighted the need to deepen cultural and humanitarian exchanges, strengthen coordination within regional and international organizations, and support each other’s initiatives on the international stage. The discussions encompassed a productive dialogue on optimizing regional security frameworks and addressing contemporary challenges and threats in a strategic manner.

The good news for both nations is that the bilateral trade dynamics between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have experienced an exponential escalation in 2025, exhibiting a remarkable increase exceeding fifteenfold relative to the corresponding timeframe of the previous year, as reported by the Customs Service of Tajikistan. From January through May, the aggregate bilateral trade volume surged to $6.35 million, a substantial increase from a mere $405,100 recorded during the corresponding timeframe in 2024.

