President of Turkmenistan visits Tajikistan to attend Central Asia-Russia, CIS summits

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 9. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrived in the Republic of Tajikistan on a working visit, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen president.

Upon the arrival of the presidential aircraft at Dushanbe International Airport, adorned with the flags of the participating countries, President Berdimuhamedov was greeted by senior Tajik officials and members of the Turkmen delegation.

During the visit, the Turkmen leader will participate in the key sessions of the Central Asia–Russia Summit and the CIS Council of Heads of State, which are expected to focus on expanding regional cooperation and strengthening political and economic dialogue.