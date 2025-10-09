Tajikistan keen to expand trade with Kazakhstan, President Emomali Rahmon says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 9. Tajikistan is interested in further increasing trade turnover with Kazakhstan, President Emomali Rahmon said during talks with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Dushanbe, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik president.

Moreover, it was noted that bilateral trade reached $670 million in the first half of 2025, highlighting Kazakhstan’s leading position among Tajikistan’s trading partners. The sides expressed interest in expanding the range of export and import products and activating the work of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

During their meeting, the leaders reviewed the progress of key agreements reached at the highest level and exchanged views on current regional and international issues.

President Rahmon emphasized that Kazakhstan is one of Tajikistan’s key partners and expressed readiness to further develop strategic and allied cooperation between the countries. The significance of the Treaty on Alliance was underlined, as it opens new opportunities for the comprehensive development of Kazakhstan–Tajikistan cooperation.

Special attention was given to developing collaboration in energy, industry, investment, and the adoption of new, including green technologies.

The meeting also addressed bilateral cooperation in the humanitarian sphere, including education and culture, and the leaders exchanged views on further engagement within regional and international organizations.