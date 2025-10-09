President of Kazakhstan arrives in Tajikistan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 9. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Dushanbe, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

He was welcomed at the international airport by Tajikistan’s Prime Minister, Kokhir Rasulzoda.

Today, the Head of State will hold a meeting with Tajikistan’s President, Emomali Rahmon, and participate in the “Central Asia – Russia” summit.

Tomorrow, President Tokayev is scheduled to attend the session of the Council of CIS Heads of State.