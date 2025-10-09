Kyrgyzstan pushes forward with plans for Russia-backed infrastructure projects

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 9. Russia is a key partner for us in the trade and economic sphere, the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, said at the Central Asia-Russia summit in Dushanbe, Trend reports.

The head of state emphasized that the countries of the region are demonstrating steady economic growth, improving living standards, and expanding domestic markets. Zhaparov noted the great prospects for implementing major infrastructure projects jointly with Russia.

The President of Kyrgyzstan also drew attention to the importance of cooperation in the transport and logistics sector.

“The countries of Central Asia are becoming part of international transport corridors that open up access to world markets. It is necessary to strengthen joint work on launching projects aimed at realizing the transport potential of the region and ensuring Russia's connectivity with China, Iran, and other countries,” he said.

According to him, special attention should be paid to removing existing restrictions and barriers between countries that hinder the development of trade, freight transportation, and the free movement of workers.