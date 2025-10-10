Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kazakhstan's Tokayev talks importance of his upcoming visit to Russia

Kazakhstan Materials 10 October 2025 16:23 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Akorda

Madina Usmanova
Madina Usmanova
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 10. Kazakhstan attaches special importance to the upcoming visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Russia on November 12, 2025, Tokayev said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Dushanbe, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

According to Tokayev, in the lead-up to the visit, trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia continues to strengthen. Bilateral trade reached $28 billion in 2024, while total Russian investments in Kazakhstan’s economy exceeded $26 billion. In 2024 alone, Russian businesses invested around $4 billion, with the positive trend expected to continue this year. Countries are expected to reach the milestone of $30 billion in mutual trade within the next one to two years.

He also highlighted that Kazakhstan and Russia are executing extensive collaborative ventures, encompassing the development of a nuclear power facility with the direct involvement of Rosatom.

In total, there are 114 collaborative initiatives with a cumulative valuation approaching $22 billion currently in execution, underscoring the strategic intricacies of bilateral engagement.

