ING pulls back curtain on Brent и Dutch TTF price forecasts until 2028
ING has forecast Brent crude to average $68 per barrel and Dutch TTF gas at 38 €/MWh in 2025. In 2026, prices are expected to drop to $57 per barrel for Brent and 31 €/MWh for TTF. For 2025’s Q3 and Q4, Brent is projected at $68 and $62, while TTF is seen at 33 € and 35 €, respectively.
