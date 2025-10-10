ING pulls back curtain on Brent и Dutch TTF price forecasts until 2028

ING has forecast Brent crude to average $68 per barrel and Dutch TTF gas at 38 €/MWh in 2025. In 2026, prices are expected to drop to $57 per barrel for Brent and 31 €/MWh for TTF. For 2025’s Q3 and Q4, Brent is projected at $68 and $62, while TTF is seen at 33 € and 35 €, respectively.

