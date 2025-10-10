Events like CIS Games strengthen friendship, cooperation both within and beyond Commonwealth - President Ilham Aliyev (FULL SPEECH)

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 10. Events like the CIS Games strengthen friendship and cooperation both within and beyond the Commonwealth, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at a limited-format meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council in Dushanbe, Trend reports.

Speech by President Ilham Aliyev

- Dear Emomali Sharipovich,

Dear colleagues,

First and foremost, I would like to express my gratitude to the esteemed President of Tajikistan, Emomali Sharipovich Rahmon, for his hospitality and for the excellent organization of our event.

I would like to congratulate fraternal Tajikistan on the successes and achievements attained under the leadership of its President.

Having visited Dushanbe on multiple occasions, I have observed how rapidly the country’s capital is developing, with new buildings being constructed. This brings us great joy as friends. I congratulate you on your achievements in urban development and am delighted to see Dushanbe becoming more beautiful year by year.

Today, I would also like to highlight the steady development of bilateral relations between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan. These relations are founded on brotherhood, friendship, and mutual support, and they hold significant potential for further growth.

At today’s meeting, I would like to address issues related to strengthening cooperation in the humanitarian sphere. I express my gratitude to the CIS heads of state for supporting the candidacy of the city of Lachin in Azerbaijan’s East Zangezur region as the Cultural Capital of the CIS for this year. In June of this year, Lachin hosted the opening ceremony of the “Year of the CIS Cultural Capital,” during which information about the history and cultural heritage of this ancient Azerbaijani land was presented. Guests of the event witnessed firsthand the rapid revival of Lachin following its liberation from 30 years of Armenian occupation. A city that was completely destroyed has, in just a few years, transformed into one of the most beautiful and livable cities.

Another significant event in the life of the Commonwealth was the 3rd CIS Games, held in Azerbaijan from September 28 to October 8 of this year. The center of the Games was the ancient city of Ganja, the homeland of the great 12th-century Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi. In addition to Ganja, six other Azerbaijani cities—Gabala, Goygol, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Khankendi, and Sheki—welcomed over 1,600 athletes from 13 countries, including both CIS member states and guest nations. Such events strengthen friendship and cooperation within the CIS and beyond, fostering relationships based on equality, mutual interests, and respect.

Thank you for your attention.