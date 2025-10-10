EBRD joins Central Asian states to develop Kambarata-1 hydropower plant

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 10. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan have signed memoranda of understanding to accelerate Kambarata-1 hydropower plant (HPP) preparation and launch the implementation phase of the project, Trend reports via the EBRD.

The signing ceremony was attended by EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso, EBRD Managing Director for Central Asia Hüseyin Özhan, and EBRD Managing Director for Sustainable Infrastructure Harry Boyd-Carpenter, along with Kazakhstan’s Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov, Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Energy Taalaibek Ibraev, and Uzbekistan’s Minister of Energy Jurabek Mirzamahmudov.

The Kambarata-1 HPP, located on the Naryn river in Kyrgyzstan, is a flagship regional energy project jointly developed by the three countries.

With an installed capacity of 1,860 megawatts, the plant will feature four turbines and is expected to generate around 5.6 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually. In addition to boosting regional energy security, the project aims to promote sustainable water resource management and create new arable land in Central Asia.