Uzbekistan breaks ground on its first small nuclear power plant

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 10. Earthworks have officially begun at the construction site of Uzbekistan’s first small modular nuclear power plant (SMR) equipped with the Russian-designed RITM-200N reactor in the Jizzakh region, Trend reports, citing Rosatom.

Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev and Director of the Atomic Energy Agency “Uzatom” Azim Akhmedkhadzhaev jointly launched this key stage of the project.

At the initial phase, approximately 1.5 million cubic meters of soil will be excavated for the foundation pit of the power unit, which will reach a depth of around 13 meters. The plant is being built in the Farish district of the Jizzakh region based on a Russian design.

“As in all our international projects, the construction of the SMR will feature a high level of localization. The work is being carried out by Uzbek subcontractors. Rosatom will build a station with a minimum service life of 60 years and will continue to provide all necessary support during its operation. We are looking forward to many decades of productive and mutually beneficial cooperation,” noted Alexey Likhachev.

The groundbreaking ceremony marked the start of the practical implementation of Uzbekistan’s first small nuclear power plant. Both sides expect to reach the “first concrete” stage for Unit 1 of the SMR by the spring of 2026.

Uzbekistan and Russia originally signed an agreement on the construction of a nuclear power plant in 2018. The document outlined the design, construction, commissioning, operation, and eventual decommissioning of a facility consisting of two power units equipped with Russian VVER-type water-cooled reactors, each with a capacity of up to 1.2 GW.

In May 2024, the parties agreed to begin cooperation by implementing a small-scale nuclear project. Amendments were made to the intergovernmental agreement to include provisions for the construction of a small modular plant comprising six reactors—later revised to two.

In June 2025, Rosatom and Uzatom signed an agreement to jointly study the prospects of building a large-scale nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan.

The SMR project is based on the Russian RITM-200N technology—a water-cooled reactor adapted for land-based deployment. Each unit will have an electric output of 55 MW and a thermal output of 190 MW, with an operational lifespan of up to 60 years. The first concrete pour for the foundation is scheduled for March 2026, with the plant expected to reach full design capacity by 2033. Each subsequent unit will be commissioned at six-month intervals.

The large nuclear power plant project envisions the construction of two VVER-1000 power units, with the potential for future expansion to four units. Its implementation period is estimated at around six years, and negotiations are underway with international partners on the supply of turbines, generators, and auxiliary equipment.

