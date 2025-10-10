Uzbekistan puts forward plans to improve CIS commerce, transportation, and innovation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 10. Uzbekistan's trade turnover with CIS member states increased by 11 percent last year and continues to demonstrate steady growth this year, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev stated at the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president’s office.

The head of state emphasized that the CIS countries possess significant potential for deepening economic ties. To make fuller use of available resources and preserve the positive momentum of cooperation, President Mirziyoyev proposed focusing joint efforts on a number of key areas.

Speaking about trade, the president emphasized the need to roll out the red carpet for smoother trade and to pave the way for a fruitful exchange of goods and services. He called for simplifying procedures and requirements for the supply of products, particularly agricultural ones, and for ensuring broader access to national markets, including systems of public procurement. Mirziyoyev also stressed the need to launch mechanisms within the CIS Economic Council that would allow a rapid response to changes in the global environment and the timely redirection of trade flows. Another important step, according to him, is the coordination of draft agreements on technical barriers and the mutual recognition of conformity assessment documents.

Touching upon the transport sector, the president drew attention to existing bottlenecks in regional infrastructure that still hinder the full efficiency of transport corridors. He suggested establishing integrated information and logistics centers that would connect all modes of transport. Uzbekistan, he noted, has already initiated a conference on expanding public-private partnerships in the transport sector, aimed at attracting private investment for the modernization of freight infrastructure.

The head of state also highlighted the growing importance of investment cooperation and industrial collaboration. He proposed developing a comprehensive “roadmap” to support and expand special economic and industrial zones, as well as creating a CIS venture platform to promote innovative start-ups. Mirziyoyev added that Uzbekistan plans to host an Innovation Industry Forum next year as part of the “INNOPROM” exhibition in Tashkent, which will provide a new platform for exchanging technological ideas and experiences.

Particular attention was paid to energy cooperation. The president underscored that Uzbekistan and its CIS partners are implementing several large-scale strategic projects in the field of both traditional and renewable energy, including the construction of a nuclear power plant. He called for the adoption of a long-term CIS program for innovative energy development that would ensure technological modernization and enhance the region’s energy security.

Digital transformation was another priority outlined by the Uzbek leader. Referring to the successful International Forum “Development of Artificial Intelligence Technologies in the CIS,” held in Samarkand in August, Mirziyoyev noted that it clearly demonstrated mutual interest and readiness for cooperation in this field. Building on this momentum, he proposed developing a multilateral Action Plan to strengthen practical collaboration in digitalization and artificial intelligence.

In conclusion, the president emphasized that the success of economic initiatives must be complemented by active cultural and humanitarian exchanges, joint scientific research, and educational cooperation. He reaffirmed Uzbekistan’s readiness to host the CIS Youth Forum in Khiva next year, which will include discussions on creating a Youth Laboratory to support innovation and the intellectual potential of the younger generation.

He also drew attention to regional security issues, stressing the importance of maintaining close coordination between the foreign ministries and security services of CIS countries. Special attention, he noted, should be paid to the situation in Afghanistan. “Uzbekistan remains firmly committed to ensuring long-term peace, stability, and sustainable development in Afghanistan. In this regard, we propose considering joint participation in major investment and infrastructure projects in this country,” the president stated.

At the conclusion of his speech, President Mirziyoyev expressed support for the reappointment of Sergey Lebedev as Secretary General of the CIS and congratulated President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan on assuming the chairmanship of the organization, wishing him success in this responsible mission.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel